Bridgewater Associates LP Has $254,000 Stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of Ur-Energy worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 1,864.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $491,345.05. The trade was a 19.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $213,882.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,732.63. This represents a 37.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,480 shares of company stock worth $726,708. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URG. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target (up from $1.90) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $469.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ur-Energy

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.