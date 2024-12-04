Bridgewater Associates LP Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

