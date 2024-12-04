Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $12,306,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $118.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $120.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

