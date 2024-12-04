ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,029,000 after purchasing an additional 743,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 285,001 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $7,696,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $7,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,620.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

