BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCTX stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.45. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:BCTX Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of BriaCell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.