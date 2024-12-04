BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BCTX stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $5.97.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.45. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.
