Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

