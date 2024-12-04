Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 119 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

SITE opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

