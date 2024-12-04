Honeywell International’s (HON) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $253.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

