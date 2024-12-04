HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
