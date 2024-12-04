Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,004 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 499.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $855,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,852.50. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,372.92. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.