Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $64,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $579,539.80. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $124,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,999.63. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,205 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

