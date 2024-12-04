Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 84,482 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,482 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,790,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,922,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,690,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,525,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,713,000 after purchasing an additional 475,165 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,477,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avnet

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.