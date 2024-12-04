CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 32.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 27,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 46.7% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $107,502.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,798,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,177,460. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,863 over the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CCCS opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

