Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,618 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,284,000 after buying an additional 2,011,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Banco Santander by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,066,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,091,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 181,558 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,690,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,039 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

