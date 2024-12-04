Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,800 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kinetik by 2,030.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 270.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 13,790.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Kinetik stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.95. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $62.55.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.21 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.13%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

