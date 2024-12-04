Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 134 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Itron were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Itron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 46.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 21.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.21 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

