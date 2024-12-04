Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Copart were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Copart by 141.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

