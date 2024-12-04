Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 88.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 67.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.12%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

