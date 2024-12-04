Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $623,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,692 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109,838 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

