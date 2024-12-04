Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $745,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4,337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,099,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 1,074,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $116,252,000 after acquiring an additional 491,781 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $284,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Read Our Latest Report on BBY

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.