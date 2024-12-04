Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Relx were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after acquiring an additional 548,423 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,902,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 194.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.