Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 386.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,053 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2,160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $215,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

