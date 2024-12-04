Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

