CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Dec 4th, 2024

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLSK. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

CleanSpark Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $254,836. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 178.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 169,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

