Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Up 5.0 %

MDRX opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

