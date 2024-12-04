Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,619,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 476.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.