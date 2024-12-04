Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

FFIC stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $509.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

In related news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han sold 10,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,372.97. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $129,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,270.07. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 453,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.