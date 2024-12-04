Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

