Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.2% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Varonis Systems by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 113,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at $26,540,252.64. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Varonis Systems stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

