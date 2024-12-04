Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $383.00 at TD Securities

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.84.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $340.66 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.23 and a 200 day moving average of $287.02.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after buying an additional 305,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

