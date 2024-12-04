iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 16,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $1,249,784.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,380,103.89. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

