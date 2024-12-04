Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 105,314 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,314 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 13.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,436,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

In other news, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. This trade represents a 51.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,237.76. This represents a 53.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

