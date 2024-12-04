Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after acquiring an additional 657,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 34.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after purchasing an additional 486,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,862,000 after buying an additional 217,404 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $16,340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after buying an additional 129,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

