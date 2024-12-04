Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,195 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

