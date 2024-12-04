Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $5,997,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,618,000 after acquiring an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $669,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $177.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.