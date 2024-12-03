Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,896,000 after buying an additional 1,466,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,771,000 after purchasing an additional 870,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,800.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 284,913 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 383,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,756 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,157,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.15%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

