Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 26,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 222.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

