The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPE stock opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

