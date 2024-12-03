Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

