BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 123,836 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,836 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

