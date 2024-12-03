BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 820,292 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 820,292 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

