Bridgewater Associates LP Has $473,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,043 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,732 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 49.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,421 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

