Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,408,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,915 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,800,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,603,000 after buying an additional 647,725 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

