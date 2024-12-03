D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 443 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. FMR LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 542.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 15,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

