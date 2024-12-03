Fmr LLC Has $185.98 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $185,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 149.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 204,688 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 31.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 58,275.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $76.88.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.40 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $956,073.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,259.60. The trade was a 16.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.