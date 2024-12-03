Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 196.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $159.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.