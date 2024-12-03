Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,463,777.60. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,527,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,571.64. This trade represents a 25.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,802 shares of company stock worth $3,887,838 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.3 %

SFM opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $155.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

