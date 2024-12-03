Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 10,600 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,451.94. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $68,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,400.44. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $2,971,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Agilysys Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.