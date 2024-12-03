Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 10,600 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,451.94. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $68,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,400.44. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $2,971,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

