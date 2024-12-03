Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $368,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $342.96 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $155.75 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

