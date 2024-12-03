Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 37.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dell Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 82.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

